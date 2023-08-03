Crash on Kumasi-Techiman highway leaves 7 feared dead

File photo

In a devastating road accident on the Kumasi-Techiman Highway in the Ashanti region, seven people are feared dead, and several others have sustained injuries.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday at the road intersection between Darso and Nkenkasu when a Yutong bus with registration number AP 1986-22 collided head-on with a Tipper Truck with registration number BF 2315 FI 03.



According to Mr. Daniel Gyamfi, the Assembly Member for the area, the Yutong bus was traveling to Techiman, while the Tipper Truck was heading towards Kumasi. Upon impact, four passengers tragically allegedly lost their lives at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries at the Nkenkasu hospital, where they were rushed for medical attention.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collision and providing support to the injured victims and the families of those who lost their lives in this ghastly crash.