Create fear and panic to prevent coronavirus second wave - Kwesi Pratt to govt

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has called on the government and health authorities to pump fear into Ghanaians to minimize the impact of the second wave of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghana's COVID-19 active case count has risen to 1,519.



The country recorded confirmed cases of 50,018 with 48,179 have recoveries/discharge, according to the Ghana Health Service.



320 patients have unfortunately died of the disease.



As UK, France, Germany, Italy and others are experiencing a second wave of the pandemic disease, it is feared that Ghana's situation might turn worse as well.



Commenting on the COVID-19 situation on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Kwesi Pratt held that it is about time the authorities adopted a "fear" approach to change the behaviour of Ghanaians.

He was of the view that many Ghanaians have blatantly disregarded the COVID-19 protocols because they doubt the dangers of the disease, hence the need to cause fear and panic.



"Let us tell the truth and if people panic, they panic because it will help us . . . the disease is real and killing people, you say we should not cause fear and panic. We have to fear this disease and it will really help us," he said.



He also advised Ghanaians to stop trivializing the COVID-19 safety protocols stressing until there's a vaccine for the disease, the only remedy is behavioural change.



"The behavioural changes are that you will wear the nose masks, wash your hands with soap and use hand sanitizer, practice social distancing," he said.