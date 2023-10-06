Create more districts and municipalities in Savannah Region - Yagbonwura

Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I)

The King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) has made a passionate appeal to the government to create new districts and municipalities in the Savannah Region.

Reading the speech of Yagbonwura at the Durbar of Yagbon Damba 2023 on October 3, 2023, attended by many prominent sons of the land from far and near, Mandariwura Gilbert Seidu Iddi; “Let me make a passionate appeal to the government that the Savannah region needs additional municipal and district assemblies to be created. This request is necessary because of the landmass coupled with the potential for economic activities”.



The King and Overlord of Gonja also said; “If these Municipal and District assemblies are created, the issue of overseas in the homogeneous kingdom will be a thing of the past and it will boost investment, create access to markets and overall business in the region”.



The King and Overlord of the Kingdom commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare for elevating the Bole Police Command to a divisional command status and appealed to the IGP to establish a police post in the Mpaha area to reduce the crime rate in the area.



The Yagbonwura further commended former President, John Dramani Mahama and the MP for the Damongo constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor for always raising the flag of the kingdom higher by maintaining their tradition all the time.



He also thanked the Minister of Roads and Highways, Samuel Amoako Atta for responding very quickly in addressing the Bole Doli bridge issue which saw the temporal construction of the bridge which was cut off some two weeks ago.



He said; “Let me commend the Minister for Roads and Highways for his swift action and the temporal restoration of the washed Doli culvert, which in a short time created untold hardship nationally and internationally.

The Yagbonwura also appealed to the government to work assiduously towards replacing the broken bridge with a more permanent structure in addition to the rehabilitation of the entire Wa to Bamboi stretch of the road.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor in an address appealed to the people of the Savannah Region to embrace peace since the development of every sector is hinged on peaceful coexistence of the people.



He explained that President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia were to be present at the Durbar of Yagbonwura’s Damba but due to the demise of former first lady Theresa Kufour, they couldn't be part of the maiden Damba of the Overlord.



The guest of honour for the 2023 Damba of Yagbonwura, John Dramani Mahama also in an address touched on the just-ended voter registration exercise and used the opportunity to emphasize the need for voter transfer, especially for those who would like to transfer their votes.



He bemoaned the high rate of deforestation in the region which has seen many economic trees such as the Shea trees being depleted daily and urged the Yagbonwura to help in the institution of laws to protect the trees in the region.



John Dramani Mahama commended the Gonja Kingdom for maintaining peace always which he said is a step in the right direction.