Create more jobs to tackle quick money syndrome – Rev Mante

Moderator of General Assembly, Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Rev Professor JOY Mante

Rev Professor JOY Mante, Moderator of General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has called on the government to provide more job opportunities for Ghanaians to end the craze for quick money.

He explained that the need to make money while unemployed often contributed to people indulging in such money rituals, using human blood and parts.



He appealed to the government to provide enough jobs and better conditions of service for workers to reduce the tendency of getting quick money at all cost.



Rev Mante made the call in an interaction with the media during his visit to the PCG, Victory Congregation, a new church auditorium funded solely by a couple, Mr and Mrs Agbo at Akyem Apoli in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region.

He noted that lack of jobs often influenced people to pay heed to claims of money doubling and other social vices and called on the country’s regulatory bodies such as the Bank of Ghana to step up its supervisory role.



He said the two teenagers, who were arrested at Kasoa for the murder of an 11-year old boy was the height of indiscipline and craze for quick money which ought to engage the minds of Ghanaians to call for “a change in our moral direction as a country.”



He said money doubling TV stations could not entirely be blamed and that their closure was a step in the right direction, adding the government should extend the arrest to pastors, priests and mallams who also claim to have the powers for doubling the money.