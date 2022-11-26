0
Creating content on trending topics helps you to be discovered - Age Africa Managing Partner

Sat, 26 Nov 2022

Managing Partner for Age Africa, Jennifer Feaster, has revealed some guidelines that can help content creators to be discovered easily on Youtube.

According to her, researching trendy topics and creating content out of them is one of the ways one can be discovered.

Speaking at the Youtube Creators Festival in Accra, she said one must also consider the geographical information on your channel.

“So there are a few things you can do to target some high CPM countries. One of the first is to start by looking at the geographical information on your channel. You can see what the geographic spread is. so are your viewers coming from Ghana, Nigeria or are they coming from the UK? Check your videos, and find out which ones are performing better in English-speaking countries for example. That's the first step and then make more of those videos.

“Another thing is you can research trending topics to find out what's happening in these countries and make content that piggybacks on those topics. That is a great way to be discovered and get your content out there. Do a little research. The same thing goes for SOE,” she added.

Age Africa is an agency that combines data and creativity to develop performance-driven YouTube channels, with unique content optimized for success.

The agency works with the next generation of creators, brands, publishers and artists in Africa.



NYA/DA

