Creation of jobs now my focus – Akufo-Addo

The issue of unemployment remains a challenge in the country as Presidents who are sworn in every four years try their very best to find a lasting solution to this canker.

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his inaugural ceremony Thursday, January 7, 2021 stated that the main focus in his second term is the creation of a resilient economy which will, in turn, create jobs for the unemployed youth in the country.



This, he explained, will improve the living standards of the many unemployed youth in the country.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his inaugural ceremony said, “Establishing a strong economy, undergoing structural transformation to value-added activities which will generate jobs for our young people and enhance their living standards will be the main preoccupation of my second term.”

The Ghanaian economy has over the years experienced a shock and instability especially during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.



The President, however, said the economy has been able to recover faster from the pandemic and is noted to be one of the growing economies globally.



