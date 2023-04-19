Credible Mahama has been vindicated by ECG for paying his own bills – MP

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak says former President John Dramani Mahama has been vindicated following the admission by the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana that the former president pays his own bills.

Former President John Dramani Mahama in September 2022, described as “absolute lies” claims by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, that he (Mahama) received ex-gratia of GH₵14 million in 2013 and GH₵15 million in 2017.



He also mentioned all the other payments he makes himself, including water, electricity, rent, fuel, medical and air tickets for travel.



Mahama’s comments followed claims by Abronye DC that on September 6, 2022, that the former president took the GH¢14 million ex-gratia in his Agricultural Development Bank Account.



He added that the GH¢15 million ex-gratia for 2017 was a sum of all the benefits Mahama enjoys as an ex-president of Ghana and it includes his salaries, accommodation allowances, travel allowances, and salaries of his staff.



But the aide of John Mahama Joyce Bawah Mogtari stated that the former President “never took any such ex-gratia payment of GH¢14 million in 2013 or at any other time during his 25 years of service.”



The claims by Mr. Mahama that he pays his own bills have been confirmed by Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Responding to a question on April 17, 2023, in an interview with Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, Samuel Dubik Mahama explained that the electricity company collects all former presidents’ bills and sends them to the Chief of Staff for payment, but when they received former President Mahama’s bills, they discovered that he had already been paying his own bills.



The MD admitted that the electricity company is to blame for not doing its job well. He went on to say that they are responsible for reading the former president’s metre and sending the bills to the Chief of Staff for payment.



Dr. Apaak responded on Twitter, saying that Mr. Mahama, who was sincere in his response in the interview where he made the revelation, had been vindicated.



He said these attributes of Mr. Mahama as a man of integrity cannot be bought at Malata market.



"The honest, sincere, truthful, and responsible John Mahama has been vindicated yet again. Indeed a man of integrity. These attributes cannot be bought in Malamata market. Mahama no dey lie! Mahama, the President Ghana needs and will get.”



