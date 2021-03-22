Crime perpetrated by well-resourced gangs – IGP lays out Police combat readiness

James Oppong-Boanuh, IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh has revealed that crime continues to assume a very sophisticated dimension in the country.

He indicated that Organized crimes such as terrorism, human and narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, piracy, auto theft among others are perpetrated by a network of criminal gangs who are well-resourced.



While indicating that his outfit has mapped several strategies to meet these criminals head-on, he urged the citizenry to volunteer information that could hasten the action of the security agencies in order to have these miscreants apprehended.



At a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a police station at Asikasu number One, a farming community in the Dormaa Municipality of the Bono Region, he noted that effective contemporary policing thrives on partnership and collaboration between the Police and the public.

“It has become evident that crime continues to assume a very sophisticated dimension. Organized crimes such as terrorism, human and narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, piracy, auto theft, etc, are perpetrated by a network of criminal gangs who are well resourced and well-financed. Coupled with this worrying trend is the daily expansion of economic activities, advancement of Information and Communication Technology, rapid population increases which continue to widen the Police-Population ratio.



Effective contemporary policing thrives on partnership and collaboration between the Police and the public. So without the support and cooperation from the public, all efforts being made by the Police to mitigate crime will not yield the expected results. Police can only be effective and efficient when it receives the needed support from the public that it serves. Effective crime management and control are anchored on the collective and shared responsibility between Police and the public” he stated.



To this end, he indicated the readiness of his outfit to explore various avenues in nib crime in the country in the bud in order for the citizens to go about their daily activities without fear of being intimidated.