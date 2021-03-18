Criminals stealing items from Tema public schools - Metropolitan Education Directorate

The thieves deprive these public schools of needed logistics for effective teaching

Miscreants have invaded public schools in Tema, breaking into classrooms and offices to steal teaching materials, the Tema Metropolitan Education Directorate has said.

Mrs Bernice Ofori, Tema Education Director, told the Ghana News Agency at Tema on the sidelines of a donation exercise, said the invasion of the schools was a big worry.



She said the thieves deprived the public schools of needed logistics for effective teaching and learning.



Mrs Ofori said because the schools lacked security personnel, the thieves could easily break into the classrooms and offices through the door or roof to steal.



She said the miscreants would misuse the school facilities and steal items, including wiring, computers, plumbing materials and any other things they could find.



The Education Director said while some schools were half-fenced, others were without gates and security to man the facilities, giving such persons the opportunity to operate at will.

She, therefore, pleaded with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to provide the schools with the needed security to end the trend.



She said, “TMA should find a way to help us to get security men at post. I am sure some of them have observed the donation programme here and planning on how to steal them.”



Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, confirmed he had received some complaints from the Directorate on the security issue.



Mr Anang-La explained that the Assembly was in the process to employ some security for the schools, adding that the police were informed to patrol the schools to ward off the thieves.