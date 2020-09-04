General News

Critics of Agyapa Royalties agreement lack understanding - Daniel Okyem Aboagye

Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bantama Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, has accused critics of the Agyapa Royalties mineral agreements, which seeks to leverage Ghana’s gold royalties to raise capital on the London and Ghana stock exchanges, of lacking understanding of the current deal hence their opposition.

His claim follows misgivings from some stakeholders about various aspects of the deal including the amount being targeted to be raised, the incorporation of the lead company in a tax haven among others.



He stressed that, "the NDC is only making “pedestrian arguments” about the deal and joining the bandwagon who are only raising the concerns about the deal."



According to him, "Ghanaians will only vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) based on developmental projects it has made without considering the Agyapa deal," Daniel Okyem Aboagye told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Background of Agyapa Royalties Limited



The Government of Ghana, through the Minerals Income Investment Fund, set up a limited liability company, Agyapa Royalties Limited to receive money Ghana which is supposed to earn from gold royalties.



In exchange, the company will be raising between $500 million and $750 million lump sum for the Ghana Government on the Ghana and London Stock exchanges to invest in developmental projects.

