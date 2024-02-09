Critique dominates reactions on X to Bawumia's 'Ghana's Next Chapter' lecture

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered a public lecture to outline his vision for the country if given the nod in the upcoming general elections.

In his address, Dr. Bawumia shared what he themed as ‘Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future.’



The two-hour lecture saw Dr. Bawumia make some pronouncements and pledges which he believes will move the country forward.



Some of these include the scrapping of certain taxes imposed by his own government, a downsized government, affordable housing measures, policies for natural resources, among other bold measures outlined.



Currently, Ghanaians on social media platform X have been sharing their varied sentiments on the lecture delivered by the vice president.



Many of them have also been posing various questions at Dr Bawumia, who has served as vice president in the governing NPP, and occasionally touted as an economic 'guru'.



For instance, some users have queried why, as Head of the Economic Management Team of government, he was not able to push his vision and policies through.



Others are also questioning whether the lecture was a subtle dig at his own government, which is currently under an IMF bailout.



It’s also interesting how Dr.Bawumia’s team will credit him for the things this government has achieved; but dissociate him for any of its failures.



Truth is Dr. Bawumia may do everything he’s promising; his work now is to make us believe him enough to vote for him. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) February 8, 2024

“This government has done a good job. Also I’m not really part, I was mainly an observer. But also for anything good that happened, I was responsible. But also I’m going to reverse most of the things that this government has done even though they did a good job” — Gambit ???????? (@SmylyThe3rd) February 8, 2024

Electric vehicles, electric trains, electric bikes, electric wotirisu, electric wapampaso. How about electric chairs for the entire administration? — Sogbo Lisa (@enyonvm) February 7, 2024

People campaigning for school prefect position in the various shs’ have a better message than this I promise you. — Car battery Dealer (@thebodjona) February 7, 2024

You were here defending E-Levy, today you are here hyping this man who is saying he will abolish it. Don’t you feel stupid? You must be https://t.co/L11bDrf0Ro — Sweet Poppee (@Mister_Manaf) February 7, 2024

I think we need to correct this before it becomes the accepted position. The Vice President of Ghana is a 2nd driver (not a driver’s mate). Here are some fundamental differences: 1. A mate doesn’t drive, whether in the presence or absence of the driver. The Vice President, on… — Justice Srem-Sai (@JusticeSremSai) February 7, 2024

Bawumia even thinking he stands a chance of winning any election in this country is very insulting to us as a people, the man wouldn’t even consider the thought if he rates us. — 48 Laws (@ibrahim_bonney) February 8, 2024

In one breath, you say you have managed the economy well. When we say it’s not true and we ask you to speak to the facts, you say you did not have the power to make decisions. See, we can see things for ourselves. We really can. — Nathan Quao (@nathan_quao) February 7, 2024

“I wasn’t the driver;



I was only a strong mate.



All the promises i made, i knew i was just a mate;



I didn’t have the power to fulfill them. I couldn’t complain about the direction of the car too; perhaps b’cos i wasn’t so principled and courageous.



I was afraid i would lose my… — Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) February 7, 2024

Should the NPP lose I hope they don’t scapegoat Bawumia. He wouldn’t be the reason they lost. A party that came in with a business-friendly reputation has overseen one of the worst business environments in recent memory. The whole party needs to soul search. — jerome (@readJerome) February 8, 2024

Under your leadership as Chair of police council we can’t even demonstrate. — Car battery Dealer (@thebodjona) February 8, 2024

They did all this to implement E Levy. Today the same people said We should vote for them so they can remove it. Fanfooling paaa nie pic.twitter.com/OCzX5arFc0 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) February 8, 2024

he came in an ambulance to vote for E Levy. Today them say vote give them so they can remove it ???????????? https://t.co/7caLteIHxW — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) February 8, 2024

Someone that said Ghana card is better than roads? He genuinely thinks we do not have a brain. https://t.co/8BDFopGmcm — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) February 7, 2024

We've been told exactly how powerless the vice president's office is for the past few months. The man himself is going on an hour about all he achieved. Someone is lying. — Cudjoe (@SenaJnr) February 7, 2024

If @MBawumia says 'he wants to be President and yet nothing you tell us speaks to our reality, then I find that really puzzling' - @nathan_quao #CitiCBS pic.twitter.com/qia5Ewsqh4 — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) February 8, 2024

Chale I don’t understand oo anaa I’m mad? Why are they even clapping for what he said? Is it another party that introduced the E-Levey? This is pure comedy https://t.co/SS9QPmzfS1 — Don (@Opresii) February 8, 2024

You’re now promising Ghanaians less unnecessary taxes if you’re given the mandate? Taxes you played a key role in implementing them. Odwan. — Kofi Wiredu™ (@Wiredu_) February 7, 2024

