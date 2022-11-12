Crowds at ECG offices in Accra as prepaid system goes down again

GhanaWeb.com has picked up reports of growing customer presence at various offices of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Greater Accra Region.

Thousands of ECG customers in the month of September were left stranded after facing challenges in topping up their prepaid metres.



The situation which led to reports of EGC’s system being hacked saw hundreds of customers gathering at various ECG offices.



On October 1, 2022, ECG in a statement said it had resolved challenges with its 3rd Party Vending Points adding that their customers can now purchase electricity credits from various vending points.



However, as of Saturday, November 12, 2022, several customers have thronged various ECG offices to report about challenges they are facing with topping up their prepaid metres.



ECG offices at Avenor, Achimota and Lashibi all in the Greater Accra Region have seen masses of customers gathered around.

Videos and images of the Avenor ECG office sighted by GhanaWeb show some desperate customers anxiously waiting to report their challenges.



Meanwhile, ECG is yet to speak on the situation.







GA/ESA