'Cul de sac' economic management orientation leading us nowhere - Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen is an NPP flagbearer hopeful

Source: JB Tetteh, Contributor

Presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has described the economic policies pursued over the years by several governments as a 'cul de sac.'

Speaking on URA Radio in Bolgatanga in the Upper East leg of his nationwide tour, Alan Kyerematen pointed out that the narrow focus of Ghana's continued reliance on cocoa, gold, and a few primary raw material exports, is a cul de sac orientation to economic management, and which has limited growth in the economy.



Doing things the same way over and over returns the same results.



Cocoa, for example, has brought in under $2billion per annum into the Ghanaian economy annually over the past decades.



However, the President's Special Intitiatives (PSIs), initiated by Alan Kyerematen, comprising four simple local products: salt, oil palm, cassava and garments, could have unleashed a potential combined annual income stream of $60b a year.



However, policy distortion and irregular political choices reduced the nations' capacity to grow and benefit from the PSI's. Currently, the ten point strategic growth pillars developed and being implemented under Hon. Kyerematen, during his tenure as Minister for Trade and Industry, has brought in 1D1F, the automotive industry, and others.

Speaking to the Great Transformational Plan (GTP), Alan inspires that the country deserves leadership with a big vision. A vision that moves us beyond the cul de sac into strategic growth areas following through on the GTP.



Alan Kyerematen is also primary to the design, establishment and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which brings together a market of nearly a billion and a half consumers for producers within the diversified economy necessary to expand opportunities for the youth.



On the same programme, Mr Alan Kyerematen reiterated his desire to modernise the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into a formidable force to better drive public policy and thence enable better mobilisation of communities towards opportunities. Not only will he create a businesslike Party, capable of generating independent financial, technical and human resources but also a big voice into Government appointments, especially at local level.



The Upper East Region is the tenth region to have been visited by the Alan Kyerematen for President Campaign after Ashanti, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo, Western North, Volta, Eastern, Oti and Northern regions.