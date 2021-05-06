Cultivate attitudinal change towards national development - Daniel Agyenim Boateng

Daniel Agyenim Boateng, former Ashanti Regional Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The former Ashanti Regional Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Daniel Agyenim Boateng has urged Ghanaians to put an end to negative work attitudes that militate against national development.

He further stressed that the change that all Ghanaians wanted to see could only become attainable with a positive change in attitude to work.



“We must be very careful at our workplaces with attitudes that retard our progress.“We must work for the best of this land and never cheat on the system. Ghanaians will make or unmake Ghana because even God works through mankind,” Mr Daniel Agyenim Boateng exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ’Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

“Ghanaians should work as people who would someday give account to their maker as stewards and above all, Mother Ghana.”



Mr Daniel Agyenim Boateng advised Ghanaians to think of how to contribute their quota towards national development as they promote peace, co-existence, and entrepreneurship.