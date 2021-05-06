Culture of silence: Twitter reacts to Captain Smart's suspension at Angel FM

News about the suspension of Angel FM's Morning Show host Captain Smart has set social media ablaze.
According to reports, Captain Smart has been suspended by the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network Dr. Kweku Oteng for 'his constant attack on the government to do the right thing'.
The suspension of Captain Smart from the Angel FM morning show was confirmed by the station's General Manager Kwadwo Dickson.
"The truth is that the owner of the station has suspended Captain Smart. The owner said he has been attacking government officials, not because of their work but their personalities," said Kwadwo Dickson.
This has got social media talking and GhanaWeb has compiled some tweets for you in the posts below:
1. Had a worrying conversation moments ago. Captain Smart's boss has allegedly asked him to go off air for a while as a result of undue pressure that has been piled on him by 'high ranking officials in government'.— Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) May 6, 2021
Captain Smart’s issue isn’t an isolated one, there are so many presenters who are threatened daily for saying things that aren’t favourable to gov’t. The sad aspect is you have CEOS with zero balls and would throw you under the bus #FixTheCountry #FixTheCountryGhana— Cement Slayer (@Bridget_Otoo) May 6, 2021
Here is captain smart carrying a bag of cement to support akufo addo to build a cathedral ???????? pic.twitter.com/RbZtotD3Zy— Theodore (@TheodoreWuni) May 6, 2021
Bawumia in the mud again! Mahama vindicated ! NPP is and will forever be our nemesis !! Captain Smart sef you be hypocrite pass ! Zuku journalist !#FixTheCountryGhana— Jesus Saves ????❤️???????? (@GhanaSocialU) May 6, 2021
pic.twitter.com/9Fpr4KKo9g
GM of Angel FM Accra says CEO of ABN has suspended Captain Smart for gross insurbodination— Austine (@obiMpenaAustine) May 6, 2021
According to CEO, the morning show host has a penchant for maligning the President, Veep, Alan Kyeremateng and other leaders
They warned him to stop but he didn't hence his suspension
Captain Smart too dem dey suspend am too much ebi hate because he's speaking facts or it's an Agenda??? Adom tv now Angel Fm suspend am ????????— Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) May 6, 2021
The General Manager of Angel FM, Kwadwo Dickson, confirms the suspension of Captain Smart and says the reason for his suspension is that he has "spoken against government officials such as President Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr. Bawumia, Allan Kyeremateng and the IGP." pic.twitter.com/LHJLNxxm6X— Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 6, 2021
Captain Smart forced to go off air for criticising Akuffo Addo....#YouDeserveIt.— WORLASI K (@worlasi_k) May 6, 2021
Political insect.... #CultureOfSilence pic.twitter.com/Uv495oU3Nm
[Video] Captain Smart: Franklin Cudjoe Reveals Angel FM Presenter has been Taken off air for Criticising Government. [watch] https://t.co/plWNUor0Pv— BLOGPAY ????♀️???? (@myblogpay_) May 6, 2021
Captain Smart carried cement for them yet is being silenced by them!#FixTheCountryGhana#FixTheCountryNow pic.twitter.com/u6so7vWhdY— 3.142(π) (@lips_pi) May 6, 2021
Captain Smart a target of the NPP. You dare not criticize the NPP government. The government wants the culture of silence to play. #FixTheCountryGhana pic.twitter.com/I7uOaz4Hpj— ???????????????????????????? ???????????? (@citizenyao) May 6, 2021
Angel FM management confirms that Captain Smart was suspended for criticising the Ghana government.— Maiestas Ⓜ️ (Danny Bediako) (@Ebenezer_Peegah) May 6, 2021
In 2021, Ghanaian journalists are not allowed to do real journalism, as media owners with links to political parties seem to support "culture of silence"pic.twitter.com/vBljRNphRD
When they came for Ahmed Suale, you didn’t talk. They came for Manasseh you didn’t talk. They came for Anas you didn’t talk. Captain Smart, you see they ve finally come for you? You can now have more time to carry cement to build the cathedral. Bye! #FixTheCountryGhana pic.twitter.com/Qmu88nDwY8— Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) May 6, 2021
Why Captain Smart was sacked. They hate the truth! Watch!!#FixTheCountry #FixTheCountryNow #FixTheCountryGhana pic.twitter.com/QVKoyiTvVE— I am General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) May 6, 2021
Bawumia is 'super incompetent Vice President' ever in the history of our country - Captain Smart
Watch
Gh trends#CitiCBS Martin in Amidu
Special Prosecutor
Wendy Shay
Nana— Sir ???????????????????? (@analimbeychris) April 29, 2021
Kissi Agyabeng pic.twitter.com/nlUGd0HVuV
Captain smart of Angel radio and tv suspended for criticising akufo addo government. #FixTheCountryGhana #FixTheCountryNow pic.twitter.com/P3FOwpMUgy— SOCRATES.COM (@Socratesdotcom) May 6, 2021
Breaking News- Captain smart has been sacked from Angel FM for making government unpopular.. Culture of silence ???????? is Back.. #BreakingNews #FixTheCountryGhana #FixTheCountryNow pic.twitter.com/3FSMYUrUp5— papaAdama (@Vincent10508395) May 6, 2021
Captain Smart after doing all this for the NPP,his station Angel has asked him to stay home for sometime because he has come back to his senses and is criticizing the gov't so it's making the government look bad in the eyes of the people. This NPP de3????????#FixTheCountryNow pic.twitter.com/4Xj0SrKRn3— Y=aX+b???? (@_quekuKetewa) May 6, 2021
