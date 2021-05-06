1
Menu
News

Culture of silence: Twitter reacts to Captain Smart's suspension at Angel FM

Captain Smart FM New Angel FM Morning Show host, Captain Smart

Thu, 6 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News about the suspension of Angel FM's Morning Show host Captain Smart has set social media ablaze.

According to reports, Captain Smart has been suspended by the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network Dr. Kweku Oteng for 'his constant attack on the government to do the right thing'.

The suspension of Captain Smart from the Angel FM morning show was confirmed by the station's General Manager Kwadwo Dickson.

"The truth is that the owner of the station has suspended Captain Smart. The owner said he has been attacking government officials, not because of their work but their personalities," said Kwadwo Dickson.

This has got social media talking and GhanaWeb has compiled some tweets for you in the posts below:





























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: