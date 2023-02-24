2
Curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships renewed

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for the Interior has, by Executive Instrument, renewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships and their environs in the Oti Region from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. effective Sunday, February 26, 2023.

The Ministry has expressed its appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and people of the area for their efforts in ensuring peace in the area and urged them to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes.

Meanwhile, the government has reiterated that there is a ban on all persons in the two towns and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

