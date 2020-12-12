Curfew imposed on Bimbilla again

The curfew took effect Friday

Government has imposed a curfew on Bimbilla and its environs effective Friday, December 11, 2020.

In a statement signed by the Minister for interior Ambrose Derry, government on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument renewed the Curfew hours for Bimbilla Township from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 a.m.



There is a total ban on all persons in the Bimbilla Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon.



According to the statement, persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.



“Government continues to urge Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth and People of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace to the area,” the statement added.



Read full statement below:

IMPOSITION OF CURFEW ON BIMBILLA TOWNSHIP AND ITS ENVIRONS IN THE NORTHERN REGION



December 11, 2020



The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument renewed the Curfew hours for Bimbilla Township from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 a.m effective Friday, 11th December, 2020.



Government continues to urge Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth and People of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace to the area.



Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bimbilla Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

Signed



AMBROSE DERY (MP)



MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR