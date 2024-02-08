Curfew on Bunkpurugu and its environs in the North East Region renewed

File photo

The curfew imposed on Bunkpurugu and its environs in the North East Region has been renewed.

The Ministry of Interior renewed the curfew by an Executive Instrument.



The curfew was imposed following several clashes between factions in Bunkpurugu.



The clashes have led to the death of several persons and the destruction of property.



In a statement signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, the government advised residents to exercise restraint and to use non-violent means to maintain peace in the area.



The Ministry has also placed a total ban on all persons in the Bunkpurugu township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon.

The curfew hours are from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am until further notice.



Read the full statement below:



The Minister for the Interior has by Executive Instrument renewed the Curfew hours imposed on Bunkpurugu Township and its environs in the North East Region from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am effective Tuesday, February 6, 2024.



Government continues to urge Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and People of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.



Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bunkpurugu Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.