Currency trader in court over fraud

A 33-year-old currency trader accused of defrauding a trader of GH¢309,000 has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Habib Munkaila is accused of collecting GH¢309,000 under the pretext of giving the trader $27,000 for her trade activities.



Munkaila who was charged with defrauding by false pretence, pleaded not guilty.



The Defence Counsel prayed for the court to admit Habib to bail as his client had been on police inquiry and was ready to stand trial.



The prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Maxwell Oppong, did not oppose the bail.



The court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah admitted Munkaila to bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 with three sureties, who are to be Ghanaian citizens.



The accused person is to be reporting to the Police once every week.

The matter has been adjourned to March 11, 2024.



The facts as read out by prosecution at the court are that the complainant Margaret Asamoah is a businesswoman in Accra.



The prosecution said the accused person was a self-styled currency trader residing at Awoshie in Accra.



In May 2023, the prosecution said the accused person with intent to defraud the complainant, told her that he dealt in various currencies.



The prosecution said the accused person convinced the complainant and started doing business with her.



In the first week of August 2023, the accused person collected cash in the sum of GH¢309,000 under the pretext of giving her $27,000.

The prosecutor said the accused person, after collecting the money, started telling stories, and several efforts made by the complainant to get her money back had been unsuccessful.



A report was made to the police, and the accused person was picked up.



The prosecution said during interrogation, the accused person said on August 10, 2023, he was sending $27,000 to the complainant but it went missing.



The prosecutor said the accused person, therefore, pleaded for time so he could refund the money to the complainant.



The prosecution said Munkaila refunded GH¢113,000 to the police and the amount had since been handed over to the complainant.