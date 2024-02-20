Current Majority leadership in parliament still intact as rumoured changes temporarily suspended

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in Parliament

The proposed reshuffle of the Majority leadership in Parliament has been temporarily suspended.

The pause is to allow for extensive consultations within the Majority Caucus and to also ensure any leadership changes align with the legal framework outlined in the new Standing Orders of Parliament.



Originally slated to be unveiled during Monday's session, the reshuffle was a prominent item on the agendas of both the National Executive Committee and National Council meetings of the NPP, held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



According citinewsroom.com, sources familiar with the matter said that the current Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, is expected to be succeeded by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the current Deputy Majority Leader.



While the fate of Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's ministerial role remains uncertain, he is anticipated to lead the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto Committee.



In light of these forthcoming changes, speculations suggest that Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the incumbent Majority Chief Whip, may ascend to the role of Deputy Majority Leader.



This transition would pave the way for Habib Iddrisu, currently the First Deputy Chief Whip, to assume the position of Majority Chief Whip.

Furthermore, the reshuffle plan includes the possible appointment of either Patricia Appiagyei or Freda Prempeh as the new First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, following Lydia Seyram Alhassan's recent nomination as Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Additionally, Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, the Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Akontombra, is expected to fill the role of Second Deputy Chief Whip.



