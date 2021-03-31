Current composition of Parliamentary Service Board not gender-sensitive - Ex-Member

Gifty Ohene-Konadu, a former member of the Parliamentary Service Board

Gifty Ohene-Konadu, a former member of the Parliamentary Service Board has expressed disquiet with the composition of the current board.

Ohene-Konadu is ‘perplexed’ that the board which was announced on Monday, March 29, 2021, has no female representatives.



In a statement issued by her office, Madam Ohene Konadu noted that the Speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Bagbin has always been an advocate for women’s empowerment.



She is therefore surprised Bagbin who has the power to appoint some of the board members could not give at least a slot to women.



“I remember when I served on the Parliamentary Service Board years ago with the current Speaker, Hon. Alban Bagbin, I observed his strong advocacy for women. I am therefore perplexed why the Parliamentary Service Board as composed hasn’t even a single woman member,” she indicted in the statement.



She criticized the composition of the current board, noting that the board in its state is devoid of equal representation of both genders.

“A gender-sensitive Parliament is one in which there are no barriers; substantive, structural or cultural to women’s full participation and equality between its men and women members of staff. It is not only a place where women can work but contribute and respond to the needs of women and men.



“A gender-sensitive parliament must therefore address and reflect the equality demands of society,” she said.



She, therefore, appealed to the Speaker of Parliament to reverse the decision and ensure women’s representation on the board.



“The current composition of Parliamentary Service Board is not gender-sensitive. Against the backdrop of years of gender sensitivity and the conviction that the Hon. Speaker is vocal on gender equality he is, therefore, invited to do the needful.”



The six-member announced by Bagbin on Monday includes the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu and Mr Abraham Osei Aidoo, who is a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament and former Majority Leader.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress and the clerk of parliament Cyril Nsiah complete the six-member board.



Read her full statement below



RE: COMPOSITION OF PARLIAMENTARY SERVICE BOARD BY HON. MRS GIFTY OHENE-KONADU



The Parliamentary Service is a governed by the Parliamentary Service Board which is composed of the Speaker, as Chairman, four other members appointed by the Speaker, acting in accordance with the advisory committee of Parliament, and the Clerk of Parliament.



The Board has the responsibility of promoting the welfare of members of Parliament and Parliamentary Staff of the service. It also has general control of the management of the service in matters of policy. The Speaker has the ultimate responsibility for the Service.

The Board makes regulations prescribing the terms and conditions of service of officers and other employee for effective and efficient administration of the service.



The Parliamentary Service Board as currently constituted cannot be described as gender sensitive. Decades of women advocacy in the country have awakened the minds of the citizens to women rights and roles within the society. Conscious efforts are being made to center-stage women’s role and empowerment and one wonders why the third estate of governance could miss the important point when putting together a Parliamentary Service Board.



