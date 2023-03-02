Current crop of EC officials have mutating characters—Political analyst

File photo of EC officials

Political analyst, Jonathan Asante-Otchere, who is also a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana, has expressed concerns about the approach and style of the current officers at the Electoral Commission (EC).

In an interview on e.tv Ghana’s “Fact Sheet” socio-political talk show with Samuel Eshun, Asante-Otchere stated that the current crop of officers at the EC have a “mutating character”, and frequently seem to want to introduce new changes, that do not correspond to the principle of transparency.



“The fact ought to be stated that the current crop of officers at the Electoral Commission that we have appears to have that mutating character, and every now and then they seem to want to bring something new and pass it on.”



Asante-Otchere believes that while the EC is responsible for ensuring that administrative processes are in place to guarantee legitimate voters the right to cast their vote, Ghanaians also have the right to oppose the exercise if it is likely to disenfranchise anyone.



He also emphasized that any actions that could be construed as a process of disenfranchising would not make the elections in Ghana free and fair.



“I just want to give them the benefit of the doubt, but of course, under the constitutional demands, they’re the arbiters, and they’re to ensure that administrative processes are put in place so that everyone who has reached universal adult suffrage is not disenfranchised. That is their main business,” he said.



“But of course, if through that exercise you’re likely to disenfranchise, then obviously any well-mannered Ghanaian will have to oppose that. Because you may not publicly say that this disenfranchisement is geared towards preventing a group of people from exercising that opportunity—you may not say that publicly but of course your inactions could easily be construed as a process of disenfranchisement, and that in itself will not make our elections a free and fair one,” he continued.

Despite acknowledging that the EC wants to ensure free and fair elections, Mr. Asante-Otchere believes that Parliament needs to ask appropriate questions and elicit appropriate answers, which will help to ensure that the EC is held accountable and that they work towards making elections in Ghana free and fair.



The lecturer also expressed doubts about the use of the Ghana card as the sole source of documentation for voting. He believes that using only one document may disenfranchise certain voters who may not have access to the Ghana card.



“I think by and large that is what they want to do and are burned out on doing that. But of course, as a nation and with our Parliament, they would have to ask appropriate questions and illicit appropriate answers so that all of us would be at peace. As to whether we should use the Ghana card as the sole source of documentation for voting, and if that is appropriate, I doubt it.”



This comes after reports indicated that the Electoral Commission plans on using the Ghana card as the sole requirement for voting. Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, while briefing Parliament on the new CI proposal, revealed that the Ghana Card will not be a requirement in the casting of votes in the 2024 General Elections.



However, she indicated that the Ghana Card will be the sole identity document to be used in the voter’s registration process for the acquisition of new voter IDs if the new constitutional instrument is passed.