Current crop of West African leaders are the most reckless in world history - Kwesi Pratt

Veteran broadcaster Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has descended heavily on leaders of West African countries over recent political happenings in the sub-region.

Speaking on a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Pratt Jnr described the continent's leaders as clueless and reckless.



He accused West African leaders of being only interested in their personal gains and this is why the sub-region has recently seen a lot of coups.



"The current crop of leaders in West Africa are the most reckless that we have seen in the history of the world.



"Extremely reckless leaders who have no commitment to the development of democracy; whose only interest is to protect their hold of power and that is going to deepen the crisis," he said.



The veteran journalist also said that the West African leaders have no right to commend coup plotters in the region or take action against them because most of them (the West African leaders) have also been taking undemocratic actions.

"Alassane Ouattara (the President of Cote d'Ivoire) actually amends his country's constitution to give himself a 3rd term. And these presidents who today are crying against coup d'état and so on went and congratulated him on messing up with this country's constitution, giving himself a 3rd term.



“These presidents what is their legitimacy? All of them when their legitimacy? They were happy with Alassane Ouattara, amending the constitution of La Cote d'Ivoire, and imposing himself again as head of state,” he said.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/AE