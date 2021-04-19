Current misunderstandings in NDC denote lack of trust in Mahama’s leadership – Editor

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher, Yaw Obeng Manu, has expressed that the current bickering in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) may hint at a lack of trust in the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama.

The editor noted that the form of misunderstanding that currently exists in the party could be traced as far back as 2013 when John Dramani Mahama became the leader of the party.



In the special ‘Editors’ Take’ edition of the Happy Morning Show, he told Samuel Eshun: “When you look at the petty issues that have gone on, it looks as though there is a power struggle. All these are part of the political system. But over the years if you would observe, from 2013 that President Mahama became the leader of the party, it looks like there has been all manner of misunderstanding.



"Some people feel that his direction is not the same direction that the party wants to move into. When Rawlings was alive, anytime he spoke, he stated that the party was departing from its ideals. And these were some of the things that Rawlings used to say”.



Yaw Obeng Manu, charged the NDC to reflect on the current happenings and how it can affect their chances of winning elections in the country.

"The NDC must begin to ask themselves a lot of questions. The NDC has more coverage or predominance in the regions of Ghana. But the question is, is it that some people don’t trust the leadership of President Mahama? That for me is the centre of what is happening," he added.



Political strategist and a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Augustus Goosie Tanoh, had said the party is currently suffering from an “identity crisis” that makes it difficult to differentiate between it and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



His statement comes at the same time that a former National Vice-Chair of the same party, Dan Abodakpi, is also saying publicly that the NDC can never win and return to political power if the party continues to copy and walk in the shadows of the NPP.