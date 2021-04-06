Current power cuts not the Mahama-kind of dumsor – Napo

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said the cuts in power supply to some parts of the country cannot be described as dumsor.

He stated that what is happening at the moment cannot be described as the situation that occurred during the Mahama administration.



He said these while speaking to the media during an inspection of one of the Ghana Grid Company, GRIDCo’s sites, on Tuesday, April 6.



“We should all be truthful in our communication. In 2016, the [NDC government] gave us periods when we were off and on.



“2016, the government of the day told us it was a generation problem. This is not a generation problem. This is not about fuel, so how can it be dumsor?

“Dumsor is planned and a timetable is rolled out,” he said.



He further urged Ghanaians to be patient with the engineers as they embark on the maintenance work which has resulted in power cuts to some parts of the country.



“Bear with the contractors, so they finish in time, so we can enjoy the improvement we so desire. We have systems where lights are flickering, voltages are low and the line is down and that is exactly why we have what we have”.