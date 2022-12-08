Current youth leadership of the NDC is too docile – Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has criticized the current youth leadership of his party, the National Democratic Congress.

According to the MP, the current youth leadership of the party has become too passive and has failed to rally the youth of Ghana to demonstrate against the corrupt Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



Speaking in a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Sam George added that the failure of the current NDC youth leaders is the reason why he will be supporting Brogya Genfi, a national youth organiser hopeful, in the upcoming national executive elections of the party.



"I have seen leadership in diplomacy, one that engages in press conferences than actions. I want to see leadership of courage. I want to see a leadership that begins to raise the temperature of this country, galvanizing the youth front of our nation and saying to them that we need to demand better of the kleptocrats in government, the thieves in government, those who are running down and destroying the future of this country.



"This youth leadership is interested in press conferences, Akufo-Addo, at 50, did kumepreko... and that is why I support Brogya Genfi. I believe in the courage and fire of leadership that Brogya represents. And I believe that he will bring about a sterling turnaround in the next two years," he said.



"We want to see a youth leadership that will raise the temperature in all 16 regions and make demands of this government. Demand accountability from this government. Enough of the press conferences. A youth wing that will open up the intellectual debates on campuses," he reiterated.



The party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, the National Women's Organiser and Deputy, the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and the National Youth Organiser and Deputy.



The current National Youth Organiser of the party, George Opare Addo, is expected to face stiff competition from Brogya Genfi in the National Youth Organiser race.



Watch the interview below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:









Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/SEA