'Cursed' Mahama will lose election 2024, bring Leslie Tamakloe - Apostle

Former President John Dramani Mahama

General Overseer of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministry has cautioned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to present former President John Dramani Mahama as the presidential candidate for 2024.

The controversial man of God addressing a press conference on Friday, June 4, 2021, claimed that Mr. Mahama is cursed and will not serve as president again.



He said the curses that prevented President Akufo-Addo from winning any election in Ghana have shifted to Mr. Mahama.



He further declared that the man who can win the party the 2024 polls is Mr. Leslie Mensah Tamakloe.



He told journalists that the man was the one who was supposed to have partnered with John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 polls and not Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Apostle Kwabena Owusu said that the NDC must also change leadership if they want to win the 2024 elections.



He professed God revealed to him that Elvis Afriyie Ankrah must be elected as General Secretary whereas Brogya Gyemfi should be elected as Youth Organizer.

For the National Organizer position, he says Joseph Yamin is God’s favourite.



Sammy Gyamfi he indicated must be retained as Communication Director because he is not spiritually contaminated.



He also said the death of late JB Danquah contributed to the victory of President Akufo-Addo in 2016.



According to him, the decision by the NDC to change the name of Jubilee House to Flagstaff House affected them in 2016.



He said the name Jubilee House was a covenant between former President Kufour and God and the NDC had no business in changing the name.



