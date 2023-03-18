5
Menu
News

Cursed man goes motionless for stealing his friends' phones

Video Archive
Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A young man captured in a video gone viral on social media is seen in a motionless state with his head bowed down.

The incident, according to reports happened at Drobo, a town located in the Jaman South municipality in the Bono region.

According to the narrator of the video, Jaman Kwabena Kiss, the young man was cursed by his friends for stealing their mobile phones.

His friends, the narrator said, visited a shrine to curse the person who stole their phones but luck eluded him as he was affected by the curse spelt out on the culprit.

"He went to steal his friends' phones at Drobo and his friends, out of sorrowfulness went to curse the thief...this young man standing there is the culprit. As I am talking to you now, Kosia kum tamfo in Jaman South has caught this man," Jaman Kwabena Kiss said.

His static posture attracted several people to the scene.

While some expressed shock, others, pulled out their mobile phones to capture the scene.

Watch the video below;



ESA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Related Articles: