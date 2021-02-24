Customers charged per their monthly usage – GWCL responds to concerns of high bills

Ghana Water Company Limited

The Communications Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Stanley Martey says his outfit only charges its customers according to their monthly levels of water consumption.

Reports reaching e.TV Ghana & Happy 98.9 FM from concerned customers of the Ghana Water Company Limited indicate that their water bills for the month of January have more than doubled with some receiving bills as high as nine times what they pay regularly.



Reacting to these claims, Stanley Martey explained that charges issued to customers are only a true reflection of their meter readings.



“One thing our customers and Ghanaians must understand is that we bill our customers according to their water consumption and meter readings. If you don’t believe this, always look at the meter reading on your bill and compare to that on your meter”, he said.



Sharing possible reasons for the exponential increase in water bills, Stanley indicated that some of their customers had arrears to settle prior to the President declaring a period of free water for all Ghanaians as part of measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some people prior to the period of free water owed some bills but they refused to use the period to settle them between April and December and that is why some are now receiving high bills”.



On his authority, some Ghanaians also increased their water consumption during the era of free water. “They cultivated that culture and are still using more water, forgetting the Government is now paying for persons using between 0-5 cubic meters of water only.



Ghana water is not motivated to cheat anybody. People should be mindful of their consumption. Ghanaians didn’t appreciate the Government policy and are still consuming free water and more than needed”, he reiterated.



Stanley also advised customers of the GWCL to report leakages or when taps release droplets of water as when this happens over long periods, “it is the customer who suffers”.