Customs Service commissions gym at Aflao

Officers have been asked to take advantage of the gym in order to keep fit

Colonel (rtd) Kwadwo Damoah, the Commissioner, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has commissioned a gymnasium at Aflao Collection.

The idea of the gym, which was conceived in November 2019, had the support of both the Management and staff of the commission.



Col Damoah in a brief speech after the commissioning congratulated the Aflao Sector for thinking outside the box to initiate a project which will help keep the staff fit.



He called on the officers to take advantage of the gym and exercise their bodies in order to avoid visiting the hospital.

“There are three things I would advise you to take seriously. Health is one. Don’t take it for granted. The other is extreme poverty. You must make a conscious effort to avoid poverty because it comes with a lot of problems. Work to ensure you have a little money to cater for your needs.



Assistant Commissioner, Mr Majeed Amandi, the Aflao Sector Commander stressed on the importance of the gym and called on his officers to “exercise and work out” to always be in good form.



He assured that the Collection would take good care of the fitness centre to sustain it so it could continue to serve the purpose for which it was put up.