Customs officials undertake coronavirus vaccination

Coronavirus vaccine

The Tema Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have taken the COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the broader efforts to whip-up enthusiasm among the frontline security personnel in the national vaccination exercise.

Mr. Aweya Julius Kantum, the Tema Regional Commander of the Customs Division told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema as part of the Agency’s effort to encourage Ghanaians to take the COVID-19 vaccination.



The Customs Divisional Commander described the vaccination as the game-changer stressing that it was a critical tool in the fight against the spread and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The vaccination is the game-changer against the COVID-19. As Security Officers, we interact directly with so many stakeholders making it critical for all of us to take the vaccine to protect ourselves and the stakeholders,” he said.



He emphasized that the vaccination was safe and the appropriate thing to do was to promote a healthy and safe working environment between the Custom Officers and the various stakeholders.



According to Mr. Kantum, the officers are always ready for the vaccination that was why they responded positively to the exercise today.

“The exercise here, would last for about two to three days hence we are looking forward to getting all our officers to take the jab, that is about 500 officers”, he noted.



According to him, although some of the officers were skeptical about the exercise, it was important and critical they were vaccinated to help them operate without fear and doubt in discharging their duties as Security Personnel.



“In order to demonstrate leadership, I was the first to take the jab,” he said.



He called on all stakeholders to partake in the vaccination exercise to promote a safe and secured working environment.



The exercise was marked with a massive turn out by the Tema Custom Officers and their counterparts from the Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DTRP) together with Interns and NABco Trainees under the Customs Division.