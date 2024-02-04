Cut down cost on expensive funerals - Somé Traditional Council

File photo

The Some Traditional Council has outdoor measures to cut down on expensive funerals organized by bereaved families within the traditional area.

In a statement signed on January 31, 2024, by the Paramount Chief of Somé traditional area, Torgbui Adama III, all citizens of the traditional area are to comply with the new directive.



"This has become necessary to the Council due to the long period and the huge money, we as a people spend and waste on our funeral celebrations. " The statement read.



It also noted some families plan their funerals from Monday to Sunday which hinder the growth of the local economy.



The council has noted with great concern how members of the communities residing abroad are severely punished for not participating in this long duration of their funeral celebrations.



The Somé Traditional Council in the statement said the process for this new change began in 2023 when a committee was formed to submit a report for consideration.

A Standing Committee of the Council was then formed for a thorough discussion and implementation.



Then a seven-member committee headed by Torgbi Atiane is tasked to engage community members within the Some Traditional Area to educate the opinion leaders and the citizens on the new funeral plans which would last for the next five months.



Officially, the new funeral plans will take effect from June 2024.



It is the hope of the Paramount Chief, Torgbui Adama III, and his sub-chief that all citizens of Somé will take up their civic responsibility and participate in the ongoing community engagement on the new funeral arrangements to make the program inclusive and successful.