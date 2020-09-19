Cut grass and sell where they breed animals – Dr Rashid Pelpuo advises unemployed youth

Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central

Member of Parliament(MP) for Wa Central, Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has advised the youth of Ghana that an alternative to end their unemployment is to gather stones and sell at where they build or cut grasses where they breed animals to sell.

According to him, one does not need an education or skill to work but rather a change in thought, perception and an attitude to succeed at life.



The Lawmaker made this suggestion in a series of tweets on how to fight the menace of unemployment that is crippling the youth of the country in recent times.



He stated categorically that some young men came to him for advice on what to do since they were unemployed after their National Service and through his counseling but in the end, one now sells food whiles other also sells furniture.



The Lawmaker noted that life is not only about engaging in a white collar job but rather identifying a need and providing a solution to that need.

He tweets read :”My NPP friends can’t get over their fascination over my stone and grass comment. To make them happier I repeat. I quoted a specialist. Even if you’re uneducated, no skills you can still work. You can gather stones where they build or cut grasses where they breed animals to sell”.



Adding that “Some unemployed guys came to me seeking advice. Two have started business with their national service allowance. One sells food and takes orders. Another sells wood and furniture. They’ve located themselves where need for their services arise and doing well. It’s same principle”.





