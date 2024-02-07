Cyber Security Authority alerts public on Val's day scams

Val's day scams

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued a warning to individuals about the potential threats posed by malicious cyber actors taking advantage of the Valentine’s Day celebration to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Last year, a staggering GHS3,558,940 was reported lost due to online shopping and various scams related to Valentine’s Day.



The fraudulent activities primarily involve shopping scams, brand impersonation, phishing schemes, and romance scams.



In a public alert notice, the CSA urged the general public to be cautious of offers that seem "too good to be true" in the form of Valentine's Day packages and gifts.

Potential buyers were advised to opt for "reputable online marketplaces or retailers" when purchasing gifts for Valentine's Day.



The CSA emphasised the need for vigilance against fake online shops and exaggerated advertisements, particularly on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram.



They recommended that consumers should request a physical location to verify the legitimacy of the business before making any purchases.