Cyber Security fight: Ghana Baptist University College sets up forensic laboratories to train people

Cyber Security and Forensic Laboratory

The Ghana Baptist University College (GBUC) has inaugurated Cyber Security and Forensic laboratories to help fight Cyberthreat by training people in various organizations.

The facility will teach users how to delete suspicious email attachments, not plug in unidentified USB drives and various other important lessons which are vital for organization security.



The facility which was inaugurated on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Amakom, Kumasi Campus, is the fifth in the country to be established by Cyber Ghana and will offer short courses, BSc and MSc in Cyber programmes.



The other centres are Sunyani Technical University, Bolgatanga Technical University, Koforidua Technical University and Takoradi Technical University.



The President of Ghana Baptist University College, Rev Prof Yaw Adu-Gyamfi, in his speech urged organizations and individuals to take advantage of the facility to help secure them from cyber-attacks while also help the country fight against cyber frauds.

“The global cyber threat continues to evolve at a rapid space, it is, therefore, essential to adopt the practice of defending computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks and data from malicious attacks,” Rev Adu-Gyamfi advised.



Special Guest of Honour for the Occasion, the deputy Ashanti regional Police Command, DCOP David Agyemang Adjem, praised Cyber Ghana and GBUC for the centre, saying, the centre will help the police to enhance their operations in the fight against cybercrime.



“It will help the police in unearthing a number of issues that they are confronting on a daily basis including fraud on the Internet, stealing passwords and other crimes that have found space on cyberspace,” he said.



He added that “the setting up of the lab will bring a new beginning for the police and university to collaborate with each other and make the maximum use of the technology the university presently has in the fight against global cybercrimes”.