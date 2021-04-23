DCE appointment: Stop creating needless tension – NPP Regional Secretary

Greater Accra Regional Secretary of NPP, Odarlai Parker

The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has cautioned members of the party to desist from creating unnecessary tension ahead of the appointment of District Chief Executives (DCEs) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This follows recent disturbances at Ablekuma West municipality where some group calling themselves patriots of the party are up against a possible reappointment of current MCE George Cyril Blay.



On Tuesday, April 20 this year, a group, calling itself Concerned Youth in the Ablekuma West constituency called for the removal of Mr Cyril Bray.



The group alleged that the relationship between the MCE and party members is deepening the cracks within the party in the constituency.



However, the MCE for Ablekuma West, George Cyril Bray, has since denied the allegations, saying his actions have rather improved the performance of the party in the area.

Since Tuesday the constituency party executives have expressed disappointment in the happenings in the party.



They called for calm and unity ahead of the president’s nomination.



Meanwhile, some assembly members of the area, want the president to maintain George Cyril Bray as their MCE or vote against any other person nominated.



In response to the happenings in the constituency, the NPP Greater Accra Regional Secretary Odarlai Parker called all party members to avoid putting their differences in the public.