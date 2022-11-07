DCE for Offinso North dies

Kwasi Asare Boakye, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Offinso North

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Offinso North in the Ashanti Region David Kwasi Asare Boakye has reportedly passed on at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region, Alex Frimpong, who spoke to Asaase News, indicated that David Kwasi Asare Boakye died after a short illness.



“He has been sick for more than two weeks, and we sent a delegation to visit him at Akumadan.



“He was sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and we sent another delegation to visit him.

“Unfortunately, just when we thought he was recovering, this morning we woke up and news broke that he has passed on, we have confirmed from the wife,” he explained.



Until his demise, the late David Kwasi Asare was the DCE for Offinso North from May 5, 2017.



NYA/EA