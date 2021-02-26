DCE hands over school buildings to two communities

Ada West District Chief Executive, Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi, has handed over a six-unit classroom block to Tehey D/A Basic School and a three-unit classroom block to Matsekorpe D/A Junior High School.

The classroom blocks were built by the Ada West District Assembly who has also provided 240 pieces of dual desks to Tehey and 120 mono desks to Matsekorpe D/A Basic Schools.



Mr Akrofi recounted that; "I came to this school with my then hardworking DCE, Kofi Plahar in 2003 and we saw only a three-unit mud block. I was expecting a six-unit classroom block like this long ago."



He added the elders of Matsekorpe Community sent a delegation to the Assembly appealing for assistance to complete a classroom block to enable the JHS to accommodate enough pupils in a class.



He said the Assembly realized the need to build a three-unit classroom block for the JHS with a headmaster's office and staffs common room all with modernized washrooms and storeroom.

“I want to warn the teachers to take good care of the structure, and furniture,” he said.



Madam Winifred Cynthia Aku Gbadago, Ada West District Education Director, who received the keys to the classrooms thanked the district assembly.



Mr. Dogbey Solomon Obuaba, Headteacher of Tehey D/A Basic School, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the intervention.