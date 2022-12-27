DCE hands over site for construction of three critical projects

George Gerald Naluri, the Lambussie District Chief Executive

Source: GNA

George Gerald Naluri, the Lambussie District Chief Executive (DCE) has handed over sites earmarked for the construction of three critical building projects aimed at propelling development.

The projects expected to be completed within six months included a delivery ward in Banwon, a Community Health-Based Planning Services compound (CHPS ) in Jirigan, and a KG block in Samoa-Gbal community all estimated at about GH¢1.15 million.



Mr Naluri, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the move was not only to do site possession but to formally introduce the contractors to traditional authorities and the community members to ensure smooth execution of the projects.



He said these projects would be funded through the District Development Fund adding that "the projects were earlier highlighted by the assembly as challenges identified by members in these community members during a community needs assessment carried out in the district".



He assured that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government was committed in ensuring and providing the needed infrastructure development and improving on the socioeconomic wellbeing of the people in the various communities in Lambussie district".

Mr Naluri expressed hope that the contractors would execute a good job adding that the assembly would also embark on a periodic visits and inspection of the progress of work on these projects to ensure a quality and timely executed work.



He appealed to the contractors to make judicious use of the local labour force by offering jobs to the community members instead of bringing people from outside the District.



He solicited the support of the beneficiary communities to help smoothly execute the projects, adding that these projects, when completed, would go a long way to improve access to health care and education in the three communities.