DCE refutes allegation of using Assembly's grader privately

Dormaa East District Chief Executive, Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang

Source: GNA

The Office of Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the Dormaa East District Chief Executive (DCE), has refuted claims that he has connived with the Office of the Chief of Staff to take the Assembly's grader for private use.

Mr. Agyemang also denied allegations that he had fraudulently bought two cars out of proceeds from his office.



This was in a statement signed by Eric Twum Korang, the DCE’s Special Aide and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Wamfie in the Bono Region.



The statement said documents covering the purchase of the Assembly's grader during the era of I. K. Kyeremeh, a former DCE for Dormaa East were available on the desk at the District Coordinating Directorate for public scrutiny.



"The sale of it, the minutes taken under such proposal from the general Assembly Meeting held is available at the Assembly for public scrutiny. The procedure used for its sales are also bare on the table of the same office. The RTI Bill allows every citizen to have access to government procurements. The usage of the said proceeds are available with its minutes," it added.



The statement reminded the people of Dormaa East District that “Mr. Kofi Agyemang is determined to lead by example in all honesty guided by good virtues and the principles of transparency, accountability and integrity.

"His influence and respect to seek human and community development is serving as a deterrent to the anti-developers”, it added.



The statement said claims that “the DCE had fraudulently acquired two cars with funds from the Assembly is completely false.”



"He has neither embezzled nor taken any fund illegally from his office. His conduct and noble interest doesn't lie in enriching himself as alleged by these bootlickers. Even the statutory funds meant for his office as DCE he had not taken because he sees the IGF as limited and therefore must be mobilized to fund projects for the good people of Dormaa East. Documents are available at the offices of the Assembly," it said.



Mr. Agyemang built his house in 2010 at Sunyani when he was not a politician, but a businessman, consulting for Barclays Bank, adding that he was also a Tutor at Notre Dame Girls Senior High School at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality, but later stopped to concentrate on his business.



The statement said he became the constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in 2014 and led the Party to win 2016 polls in the constituency.