DCOP Opare Addo saga: Statements by Maj. Gen. Amanfo are without merit – Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani has described statements made by acting National Security Coordinator, Major General Francis Adu Amanfo over the removal of Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, DCOP (Rtd) Kweku Ayensu Opare Addo from office as “disappointing and without merit”.



Major General Amanfo told journalists on Tuesday May 19, 2021 that he had ordered for the removal of the DCOP Opare Addo on the grounds that his contract had expired.



But Adib Saani in a phone interview with GhanaWeb on Wednesday May 19 opined that the rationalization of the alleged abuse meted out to the Ashanti regional security coordinator is rather nauseating and reduces the national security to a mob.

“I find statements by the National Security coordinator disappointing and without merit. His rationalization of the alleged abuse of the regional security coordinator on grounds of contract termination is most nauseating and reduces the national security to a mob. There's no justification whatsoever for such a lawless action.



“These actions have the potential of creating a disconnect between the national security and the Ghanaian population as more and more people will begin to see them as misfits. This doesn't help engender trust and confidence,” he told GhanaWeb



The security analyst however called for accountability among securities agencies and suggested for the position of the regional security coordinator to be scrapped.



“It’s time to scrap the position of regional security coordinator as it has gradually been hijacked by political actors. Rather, we should infuse those functions into the regional security council,” Adib Saani added.