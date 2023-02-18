DDEP: Individual bondholders to picket Black Star Square Monday

Convener of the forum, Martin Kpebu

The Individual Bondholders Forum has hinted at picketing the Black Star Square on Monday, February 20, until their demand for exemption from the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) is granted.

According to one of the leaders of the individual bondholders, though the programme was officially closed on February 10, members of the forum insist there is still an open window the government can explore to exempt them.



The convener of the forum, Martin Kpebu, said there is a need for them to follow the path of the pensioner bondholders who continuously picketed the Ministry of Finance until they were exempted from the programme.



He called on members of the forum and the general public “to drive in their cars and trotro to the Independence Square to join the struggle.”



He noted that the picketing will start by 10 a.m. and end after three hours every day.

He said this is the only way “we can have them [government] do the right thing.”



He argued that the president and his finance minister have enriched themselves with their reckless borrowings.



“It is their reckless borrowing that has brought us where we are today,” he added.



Martin Kpebu was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Thursday, February 16., 2023