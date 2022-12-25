DJ Azonto grateful to fans after winning 6th award in 2022

Ghanaian Amapiano artiste, DJ Azonto

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Amapiano artiste, DJ Azonto has expressed his gratitude to fans after winning six awards with his hit song "Fa No Fom".

DJ Azonto was adjudged the Best African Spotlight artiste at the 2022 Ghana Entertainment/ Choice Awards.



The "Fa No Fom" hitmaker walked away with the biggest music award on the night having thrilled patrons with some amazing performances.



In receiving his award from popular TV personality, Gifty Anti, DJ Azonto expressed gratitude to the organizers for recognizing his efforts in thriving Ghanaian music.



"I very delighted about receiving this award and it is my six big award for the year so far. I am grateful to my fans for their support."

"My song 'Fa No Fom' continues to make waves and let's use it to party during the festive period," he said.



The year 2022 has been a very successful one for the sensational artiste as he recently bagged three awards at the maiden Premier Awards.



He was adjudged the Most Consistent Artiste of the Year, Best and Popular Song of the Year.



DJ Azonto has numerous hit singles to his credit including Kaba Ne Skirt," "Add Wale," and " Wagashi."