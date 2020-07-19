General News

DOVVSU cannot be trusted - Mother who was beaten by husband laments

Mary Amponsah Adjei, the lady who revealed how she was conceived out of rape to SVTV Africa has lambasted the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) for their appalling behaviour as a state institution; one she thought was supposed to fight for afflicted women of her kind.

According to her, she had a simple misunderstanding with her husband when she was pregnant and he pushed her resulting in a waist injury which according to medical reports could have caused pre-mature birth of her unborn child.



She said, "The hospital directed me and my mother to DOVVSU and there we reported the case but funny enough, they gave zero attention to my case until I eventually gave birth."



She alleged that, the husband bribed DOVVSU with a simple cake and 500 cedis.

"Somebody disclosed to us that, my husband had come to bribe them so we shouldn’t stress ourselves since it’s going to be a foolish case" she furiously said.



