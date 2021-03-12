DOVVSU must intensify education on domestic violence - Security Expert charges

Domestic violence are on the high in the country

Security Expert, Paul Boateng, has charged the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) to sensitize the populace on domestic violence matters for the development of the country.

According to Paul, domestic violence issues in the country are at alarming rates which can eventually affect the security of the country.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he explained: “How many times has DOVVSU gone into the communities to interact with the people to teach them what they should do when they are victims of maltreatment? How many churches or mosques or communities have they been to, to create awareness on the issue of domestic violence? How many seminars have been conducted or organized for both men and women? It is very disturbing.



DOVVSU must intensify education on domestic violence so that the populace understands the issues and that is what will help Ghana”.



Paul believed that the success of every organization’s project lies in the education efforts to compel people to trust in that project. He, however, observed that DOVVSU has been more reactive than proactive when it comes to issues of domestic violence and its education efforts.



A recent report by the Daily Graphic stated that a businessman, Prince Charles Dedjoe has been charged with murder by police prosecutors for allegedly killing his wife.

The story has it that an argument ensued between the couple, and as a result, the accused assaulted the deceased who sustained injuries.



After seeking treatment at the Madina polyclinic and returning home, her condition deteriorated on 6th March and was then rushed to the Lister Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.



This led to the arrest of the accused who subsequently asked for bail but was however refused bail by the court.



Dedjoe has been remanded in police custody and the case has been adjourned to March 22nd 2021.