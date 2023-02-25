DOVVSU on manhunt for man who defiled and impregnated two nieces

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com
The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Police Service is on a manhunt for a 32-year-old bamboo seller, Kobina Appiah for defiling and impregnating his two nieces at Agona Abodom in the Central Region.
The victims are aged thirteen and fifteen years old and live in the same house with their uncle.
The suspect was said to have been sleeping with the victims and threatened to kill them if they told anyone about it.
His bad deeds only came to light when both teenagers became pregnant.
He has since taken to his heels and is nowhere to be found.
The Agona Swedru Divisional DOVSU command has commenced investigation and is currently searching for Kobina Appiah to arrest and prosecute him.
