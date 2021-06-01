DSP Azugu excited over his removal from National Security

DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu

It has emerged that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Samuel Kojo Azugu was excited upon hearing that he has been transferred from the National Security Secretariat to the Operations Unit of the Ghana Police Service headquarters.



A report by Accra-based Joy FM monitored by GhanaWeb indicates that DSP Azugu had been lobbying for his transfer because he was unhappy with the negative reportage he was associated with since he was made the Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit of the National Security Ministry because he had lost control of the SWAT team.



“Since DSP Azugu, like other trained police officers, cannot insist on professionalism when there are “orders from above” to be obeyed, he had been lobbying to get out of the place in order to save his face,” the report read.

DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu’s transfer from the National Security Secretariat at the Blue Gate into the National Operation Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service was made known to the public after an alleged assault on journalist Caleb Kudah.



Journalist Caleb Kudah was arrested for filming some abandoned MASLOC cars parked within the premises of the National Security Ministry.



His colleague, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, was also picked up later at the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV in a raid for receiving some files from Caleb Kudah.



Following his release, Caleb Kudah has been recounting harrowing experiences during his time with the National Security operatives.



Kudah said he was slapped several times and physically assaulted by the security operatives. He said one of the security operatives even kicked him in his groin.

Speaking on Citi TV’s current affairs programme The Point of View, Samuel Attah-Mensah, the Managing Director of the station said the Director of Operations and the operatives who molested Kudah must be sanctioned to deter others.



“They have to take action against Colonel Agyeman because he is a disgrace to the government, he is a disgrace to the National Security, and he is not fit for that job. For this person to treat this young man (Caleb Kudah) like this because he has done something you (Col. Agyeman) consider inappropriate? This is why we fought for this democracy. Take him [Kudah] to court [if he has done something wrong]. This is what we are saying. Process him for court, this is what we call due process.”



“If he did anything wrong, he is wrong, and wrong is wrong. So you process him for court and let the due process of the law take its rule. When the likes of Nana Akufo-Addo in the 70s and 80s were fighting for this democracy, where were you? You come and turn everything upside down in the name of primitive National Security,” he recounted.