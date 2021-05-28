DSP Azugu transferred to Police Headquarters

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Samuel K. Azugu

Deputy Superintendent of Police Samuel K. Azugu has reportedly been transferred from the National Security Secretariat at the Blue Gate into the National Operation headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

Citi News reports say they have confirmed the transfer but are unable to ascertain whether it has any link with his recent involvement in the ‘Citi Raid’ scandal.



DSP Azugu is alleged to have sent armed National Security Operatives to Citi TV/FM to arrest a journalist who allegedly received pictures received from a colleague who filmed within the precincts of the National Security Ministry.

There were also allegations of assault and other abuses on the journalist by the National Security operatives which were subsequently investigated.