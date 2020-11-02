DVLA calls for defensive driving ahead of December polls, Christmas

The Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority

The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Kwasi Agyemang Busia, has called for effective road security ahead of the December elections and Christmas.

He admonished drivers to ensure that documents covering their vehicles are authentic instead of relying on the ‘Goro Boys’.



Mr Busia made the disclosure in an interview on Space FM in Sunyani after he joined the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) on his regional tour at Wenchi.



The DVLA boss called on passengers to speak up when their drivers misbehave behind the wheel.

He said in addition to Christmas, this December is also for Ghana’s general elections and, therefore, urged drivers to be careful on the road.



He advocated defensive driving, which, according to him, is the first step to protecting human lives on the road.