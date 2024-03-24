Daavi Deede: Proprietress of popular Takoradi 'gɔbɛ' joint where Rawlings used to buy beans is dead

Daavi Deede is reported to have died on Friday

Daavi Deede, the proprietress of the popular gari and beans (gɔbɛ) joint in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis known as 11-11 has passed on, GhanaWeb understands.

According to reports, the operator of the popular joint which used to be one of the late president, Jerry John Rawlings’ favourite ‘gɔbɛ’ eateries died on Friday, March 22, 2024.



On social media, some residents of Takoradi have been paying tribute to the late ‘gɔbɛ’ seller, describing her as a legend and life-saver.



One post sighted by GhanaWeb reads, “May your soul rest in peace the only realest Daavi ever. You helped boys and changed destinies, thank you. To all the 11 soldiers of beans, we say da yie”



Another post reads, “She really saved my life so much. From primary – Uni.”



Reports indicate that when Jerry John Rawlings was on training at the Airforce Training School in Takoradi, 11-11 which has close proximity to the area, was his preferred place for food.

The reports added that Rawlings used to buy the gari and beans on credit but when the former president passed on in November 2020, Daavi Deede paid a glowing tribute to him during which she rubbished the allegations of Rawlings owing her.



“A lot of soldiers used to come here and Rawlings was a good friend to my husband. He used to iron the shirts of my husband and they shared a great relationship even after Rawlings passed out from the military academy.



“It is not true that he used to buy the gari and beans on credit. He used to come with some of his friends and they never bought food on credit," the late Daavi Deede earlier said.





EK/MA